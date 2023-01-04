Radiant Cash Management shares list at premium. Buy, sell or hold?

Advising allottees to book profit and exit, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Around 80 per cent of the net proceed has been reserved for the OFS (offer for sale). This means, the NBFC company is going to benefit much from this public offer as it won't have much impact on its balance sheet or financials. So, whatever listing gain is available to the allottees, they should book that listing premium and exit with immediate effect as there can be huge sell off taking place in the scrip once the market sentiment turns negative."