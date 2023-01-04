Radiant Cash Management surges on market debut as shares list at premium over IPO issue price2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 10:02 AM IST
- Radiant Cash Management IPO had a price band of ₹94 to ₹99 a share
Shares of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd made a positive market debut on Wednesday with the stock listing at ₹104 a piece on the NSE, a premium of over 10% as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹94 per share. On the BSE, Radiant Cash Management shares started trading at ₹99 a piece.
