The initial public offer (IPO) of Radiant Cash Management Services was subscribed 53% on the last day of subscription on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The initial share-sale received bids for 1,45,98,150 shares against 2,74,29,925 shares on offer. The issue, which opened on December 23, 2022, had a price band of ₹94 to ₹99 a share for its ₹388-crore public offer.