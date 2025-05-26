Radico Khaitan share price climbs 3%, gains over 50% in last 1 year; is it a stock to buy?

Radico Khaitan share price saw a decent gain of about 3 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, May 26, following the launch of two new whiskies. Radico Khaitan share price opened at ₹2,476.30 against its previous close of ₹2,451.15 and rose 2.62 per cent to an intraday high of ₹2,515.40.

On Friday, May 23, Radico Khaitan announced the launches of Morpheus Super Premium Whisky and TRIKĀL Indian Single Malt – Eternal Whisky.

"The launch of TRIKĀL marks yet another milestone in Radico Khaitan’s journey to elevate Indian spirits on the world stage and reflects our long-term vision of investing in innovation-led, homegrown luxury," said Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan.

Morpheus Super Premium Whisky is priced between ₹1,200 and ₹1,500, while TRIKĀL is priced between ₹3,500 and ₹4,500.

Radico Khaitan share price trend Considering Monday's high, Radico Khaitan share price has jumped nearly 53 per cent over the last year. It hit a 52-week high of ₹2,666 on May 7 this year and a 52-week low of ₹1,428.95 on June 4 last year.

On a monthly scale, the stock has been in the green for three consecutive months, gaining 2 per cent in May so far, after a 1 per cent gain in April and a solid 17 per cent growth in March.

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock; FIIs, DIIs hold a significant stake The shareholding pattern data of Radico Khaitan shows that ace investor Mukul Agrawal held 14,00,083 shares, equivalent to a 1.05 per cent stake in the company in the March quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY25).

Among the institutional investors, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held 2,26,73,508 shares, or 16.94 per cent stake, in the company in Q4FY25.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), which include mutual funds, alternate investment funds, banks, NBFCs and insurance companies, held 3,58,37,744 shares, or 26.78 per cent in the company by the end of Q4.

Radico Khaitan: Is it a stock to buy? Experts are largely positive about the stock due to the company's bright growth prospects amid portfolio expansion.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy recommendation. Motilal has a target price of ₹3,000 on the stock, implying a 22 per cent upside potential.

"Looking at Radico’s long-term operational journey and the resultant huge stock rerating, it certainly is a story well cooked at this price. Radico’s valuation gap with United Spirits has also significantly narrowed. The market has rewarded Radico well for its P&A (Prestige & Above) success despite a consistent margin contraction, which was driven by external factors," said Motilal.

Over FY25-28E, Motilal Oswal expects Radico to deliver a 16 per cent revenue CAGR, fueled by strong growth in the P&A segment. Overall volume growth could be 9 per cent, driven by a robust 15 per cent CAGR in the P&A portfolio.

Motilal said premiumisation may support the EBITDA margin's improvement from 13.9 per cent in FY25 to 16.2 per cent in FY28E.

The brokerage firm models an EBITDA and APAT CAGR of 22 per cent and 30 per cent over FY25-28E, respectively.

"Radico is currently trading at 67 times, 53 times FY26E and FY27E PE, respectively, with a RoE and RoIC of nearly 17 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively, in FY27E. We believe a nearly 30 per cent EPS CAGR is good enough for sustaining rich valuations. We value the company at 60 times PE on Jun’27E EPS to derive a target price of ₹3,000," said Motilal Oswal.

Shreya Mehra, a research analyst at Bonanza, is optimistic about the stock due to its widening consumer base amid new product launches and portfolio expansion.

"We believe this portfolio expansion will enable Radico to widen its target customer base and enhance its trade confidence in execution, increasing the acceptance level for new products. We remain confident that Radico will deliver strong earnings growth over the next three to five years, given the opportunity to scale up its P&A portfolio within the industry," said Mehra.

Mehra pointed out that Radico has been among the best-performing stocks in the consumer sector, achieving a 25-times return over the past 10 years and an eight-times return over the last five years.

While the stock's fundamentals make it an attractive long-term investment, is now the right time to buy it?

According to Shitij Gandhi, Senior Research Analyst (Technicals), SMC Global Securities, the stock has been sustaining a bullish trend, trading within a rising channel and forming a higher bottom pattern on both daily and weekly charts.

However, it is currently approaching a critical resistance zone of ₹2,600-2,650, where secondary oscillators indicate overbought conditions. Additionally, diminishing volumes at higher levels suggest a lack of strong buying interest.

"Given these factors, traders are advised to exercise caution before initiating fresh long positions at current levels, as the risk-reward ratio appears less favourable. That said, the broader chart structure remains bullish, making it prudent to await potential pullbacks toward the key support zone of ₹2,350-2,300 for more favourable entry opportunities," said Gandhi.

Hardik Matalia, a derivative analyst at Choice Broking, underscored that Radico remains in a broader uptrend, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily timeframe—a classic bullish structure.

However, after approaching its record highs, the stock recently faced selling pressure and retraced toward its demand zones, signalling some hesitation at higher levels.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.50, suggesting neutral momentum and indicating the possibility of sideways movement or a mild correction, either time-wise or price-wise. Such phases are normal in a broader uptrend and often lead to stronger setups if key support levels are held.

Matalia highlighted that Radico is hovering slightly below its short-term EMA while holding just above its medium-term EMA. This mixed alignment indicates some caution in the short term but also maintains the underlying bullish structure as long as key levels are respected.

However, Matalia believes the overall bullish outlook remains intact as long as the stock sustains above the ₹2,200 mark. Any dip toward this level, if supported by volumes and price resilience, can be viewed as a buying opportunity, with the potential for the uptrend to resume once near-term pressures subside.

"For short-term traders, it’s prudent to wait for a clear reversal signal or a strong breakout above ₹2,625 before initiating fresh positions, as this would confirm renewed strength and upward momentum," said Matalia.

"Investors looking to accumulate may consider starting with partial positions at current levels, with plans to add further on dips—especially if the stock shows price stability around support zones," Matalia said.

