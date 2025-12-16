Can premium products continue to keep Radico Khaitan stock in high spirits?

Premium growth sets the stage for operating leverage

Radico's core strategy remains focused on the P&A category, where the company is confident of strong double-digit growth. It also aims to sustain operational efficiency, maximize plant throughput, and translate these gains into margin expansion and strong cash flows. It plans to use this cash to pare its debt ( ₹631 crore in FY25) and aims to become debt-free by FY27, thereby improving future profitability. Its debt-to-equity ratio stands at 0.23.