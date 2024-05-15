Radico Khaitan stock spikes nearly 4% on healthy Q4 earnings
Radico Khaitan shares surged nearly 4% to ₹1,670.80 apiece, fueled by strong Q4 and FY24 performance. IMFL revenue grew by 4.3%, while non-IMFL revenue soared by 126.2% YoY.
Radico Khaitan, a prominent IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) brand in India, witnessed nearly a 4% surge in its shares during today's trading session, reaching ₹1,670.80 per share. Investor enthusiasm was sparked by the company's robust performance in both the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2024.
