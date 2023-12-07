Radico Khaitan's premiumisation strategy to remain the key growth driver, says Sharekhan; check new target price
Sharekhan by BNP Paribas stated that Radico Khaitan's premiumisation strategy has enabled it to consistently generate double-digit volume-led revenue growth, surpassing the industry for the previous few years with the exception of FY2021.
Brokerage house, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas in its report has reiterated a "Buy" recommendation on Radico Khaitan, revising its price target to ₹1,965. The brokerage also projects a 17.66% potential upside in the stock from its current market price of ₹1,670.
