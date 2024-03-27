Radiowalla Network IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Radiowalla Network Limited hit the Indian primary market today. The SME IPO will remain open till 2nd April 2024 i.e. till Tuesday next week. The radio service provider company has fixed the Radiowalla Network IPO price band at ₹72 to ₹76 per share. The company aims to raise ₹14.25 crore from this initial offer, which is completely fresh. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. The public issue has received a strong response from the primary market investors.

As per the Radiowalla Network IPO subscription status, the public issue has been fully subscribed to within a few hours of subscription opening. Meanwhile, shares of the SME company are available in the grey market today. According to stock market observers, Radiowalla Network IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹38.

Important Radiowalla Network IPO details

1] Radiowalla Network IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹38 in the grey market today, say stock market observers.

2] Radiowalla Network IPO price: The radio service provider company has fixed the issue price in the ₹72 to ₹76 per equity share range.

3] Radiowalla Network IPO subscription status: By 1:25 PM on day one of bidding, the book build issue has been subscribed 2.52 times.

4] Radiowalla Network IPO date: The SME IPO has opened today and will remain open till 2nd April 2024.

5] Radiowalla Network IPO review: The public issue raised ₹4 crore from anchor investors. The company logged more than 33.50 percent YoY increase in the revenue in FY23 whereas its PAT grew over 115 percent in this time.

6] Radiowalla Network IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 3rd April 2024.

7] Radiowalla Network IPO registrar: Maashitla Securities Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the SME IPO.

8] Radiowalla Network IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹14.25 crore from this book build issue.

9] Radiowalla Network IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the SME IPO comprises 1600 company shares.

10] Radiowalla Network IPO listing date: The NSE SME IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform and the tentative listing date of the public issue is 5th April 2024.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!