Radiowalla Network IPO opens today. GMP, review, subscription status, other details of NSE SME IPO in 10 points
Radiowalla Network IPO GMP: Shares of the radio service provider company are available at a premium of ₹38 in the grey market today, say market observers
Radiowalla Network IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Radiowalla Network Limited hit the Indian primary market today. The SME IPO will remain open till 2nd April 2024 i.e. till Tuesday next week. The radio service provider company has fixed the Radiowalla Network IPO price band at ₹72 to ₹76 per share. The company aims to raise ₹14.25 crore from this initial offer, which is completely fresh. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. The public issue has received a strong response from the primary market investors.
