Rafael fighter jet maker Dassault Aviation stock rises amid France-Ukraine defence deal buzz

Rafael fighter jet maker Dassault Aviation SA stock price rose as much as 1.5% on Tuesday, December 2, after Ukraine President held a meeting with Éric Trappier, Сhairman and CEO of the aerospace company.

On Tuesday, Dassault Aviation SA stock was trading at 268.20 euros. The jet maker stock has been underperforming lately as it has declined over 6.32% in a month and 17.18% in past six months.

However, the stock has gained nearly 41.47% in the last year and has given multibagger returns of 183% in last five years.

What's behind the surge? President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Éric Trappier, Сhairman and CEO of the aerospace company Dassault Aviation during his visit to France, on Monday, December 1.

According to Ukraine's official website, Éric Trappier showed the president the company’s production facilities and outlined the technical characteristics and capabilities of military aircraft – primarily the Rafale multirole fighter aircraft.

“Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Éric Trappier discussed promising areas of cooperation, including within the framework of the declaration signed on November 17 by the Presidents of Ukraine and France, as well as the possibility of localization in our country,” the website said.

Two weeks ago, Ukrainian President signed a tentative deal with France to acquire as many as 100 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation, as Ukraine increasingly relies on European partners to bolster its air defence capabilities.

“Today is a special moment, really a historical one for both nations: France and Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said in a social media post.

Technical View on Dassault Aviation SA stock The ongoing France-Ukraine defence deal has once again put Dassault Aviation stock in limelight. However, the stock has is still trading below its 52-week price of 332.20 euros.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Dassault Aviation's share price has maintained its 50-week moving average near 260 euros per share, signalling a controlled pause rather than a trend failure.

“The pullback in the Dassault Aviation stock has been shallow, with light selling volume, indicating that weak longs are exiting while stronger hands accumulate. Daily charts support this with repeated up candles backed by institutional participation, indicating an improving trend strength across timeframes. A constructive bounce toward the 385 to 390 zone is now in play if buyers maintain pressure. The structure offers a clean risk–reward skew, with 255 as the key stop and setup invalidation level. A sustained move above recent daily highs would trigger momentum follow-through in the near term,” Jain said.

