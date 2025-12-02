Rafael fighter jet maker Dassualt Aviation stock rises amid France-Ukraine defence deal buzz

Rafael fighter jet maker Dassault Aviation stock price rose as much as 1.5% on Tuesday, December 2, after Ukraine President held a meeting with Éric Trappier, Сhairman and CEO of the aerospace company.

On Tuesday, Dassault Aviation stock was trading at 268.20 euros. The jet maker stock has been under performing lately as it has descended over 6.32% in a month and 17.18% in past six months.

However, the stock has gained nearly 41.47% in last one year and has given multibagger returns of 183% in last five years.

What's behind the surge? President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Éric Trappier, Сhairman and CEO of the aerospace company Dassault Aviation, on Monday, December 1.

According to Ukrainse's official website, Éric Trappier showed the president the company’s production facilities and outlined the technical characteristics and capabilities of military aircraft – primarily the Rafale multirole fighter aircraft.

“Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Éric Trappier discussed promising areas of cooperation, including within the framework of the declaration signed on November 17 by the Presidents of Ukraine and France, as well as the possibility of localization in our country,” the website said.

(This is a developing story)