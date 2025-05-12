Rafale brand owner Dassault Aviation share price dips 7% after India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Rafale brand owner Dassault Aviation share price fell over 7 per cent in European stock market on Monday after India-Pakistan ceasefire. Dassault Aviation stock touched an intraday low to €292 on May 12 in Paris stock exchange.

Dassault Aviation shares surged following “Operation Sindoor,” a precision strike carried out by the Indian Air Force on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure located around 200 kilometers within Pakistani territory. According to reports, the mission utilized Rafale fighter jets armed with SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER munitions, all while avoiding a violation of Pakistani airspace.

Dassault Aviation produces the Rafale fighter jets, which the Indian Air Force deployed to carry out targeted strikes on terrorist locations within Pakistani territory, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and various terror camps in Pakistan.

The strong performance of the stock aligns with solid financial results. Dassault Aviation posted annual sales of €6.24 billion and a net profit of €924 million, while the broader French Aerospace & Defence sector grew by 17.7 per cent over the past year.

Dassault Aviation share price trend Dassault Aviation stock has fallen over 10 per cent in past five trading sessions. The shares have proven to be a multibagger stock by soaring over 347 per cent in five years.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, heightened volatility driven by India-Pakistan news has made the stock rally in downward trend.

“ Dassault Aviation share price has tested its swing low support zone of 292–291. A decisive break below this level could quickly drag the stock toward the 260 zone. Caution is advised for long positions. Traders should watch for a breakdown confirmation before considering fresh shorts, as sharp moves are likely. Defensive positioning and tight risk management are key in this environment,” Jain said.