Rafale brand owner Dassault Aviation share price jumps 5% in five days. Experts see fresh momentum ahead.

Rafale brand owner Dassault Aviation share price has rallied 5.08 per cent in the past five trading sessions on the Paris Stock Exchange. However, despite the gains, the Rafale jet manufacturer's stock has remained volatile, shedding over 2.30 per cent in a month.

On June 2, Dassault Aviation stock closed at €322.40 apiece, 3 per cent away from its 52-week high of €332.20.

Dassault Aviation stock grabbed investors' attention after the Indian armed forces-led Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. As the India-Pakistan tensions escalated, the stock saw a significant surge of up to 66 per cent, however, it later gave up the gains.

Operation Sindoor was a strategic military action undertaken by the Indian forces, wherein they targeted terrorist camps situated 200 kilometres within Pakistani territory and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while deliberately steering clear of breaching Pakistani airspace. According to multiple reports, the Indian Air Force carried out the mission using Rafale fighter jets armed with SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided bombs.

According to market experts, Dassault Aviation's stock is on the verge of a bullish breakout from a 50-day-long cup and handle pattern, with the breakout pivot placed at ₹324.

Dassault Aviation share price - Where's it headed? Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, believes that a high-volume breakout above €324 will confirm the pattern and likely trigger fresh bullish momentum.

“Dassault Aviation is on the verge of a bullish breakout from a 50-day-long cup and handle pattern, with the breakout pivot placed at €324. Volumes in the base have been accumulative, indicating strong institutional interest. A high-volume breakout above €324 will confirm the pattern and likely trigger fresh bullish momentum. Post-breakout, the stock is expected to head towards an immediate upside target of €375, supported by its strong price structure and accumulation,” Jain said.

Meanwhile, Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd, said that a sustained move above €332 with volume confirmation may attract fresh buying interest.

“Dassault Aviation is trading near a key resistance at €332. A decisive breakout above this level could open the path toward the next resistance zone at €350-360. On the downside, immediate support is placed at €310, and if breached, the stock may slip toward the next support at €300. The overall trend remains mildly positive,” Arora said.