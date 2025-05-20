Rafale brand owner Dassault Aviation share price rebound after falling 2%. Can it climb further?

Rafale brand owner Dassault Aviation share price rebounded in Tuesday's session after falling over 2 per cent on Monday. The Rafale jet manufacturer stock touched an intraday high to ₹306.60 apiece on the Paris Stock Exchange during early morning trading.

Dassault Aviation's stock has been volatile following the Indian Air Force's Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. Despite recent volatility, the stock has risen by more than 1.73% over the last five trading sessions and has surged over 55.79% so far in 2025.

According to market experts, Dassault Aviation's stock has formed a bullish hammer pattern on the monthly chart, indicating upward momentum for buyers. They expect the share price could soon move toward its current all-time high.

Operation Sindoor impact on Dassault Aviation share price Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale fighter jets, experienced a notable decline of over 5% in its share price following the Indian Air Force's Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025.

Reports indicate that Rafale jets were used in the mission, equipped with SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided munitions. The operation was carried out successfully without breaching Pakistani airspace.

Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale fighter jets, provides aircraft used by the Indian Air Force for precision strikes on terrorist targets in Pakistan, including sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and various militant camps.

The company's impressive stock performance reflects its robust financial results. Dassault Aviation reported annual revenue of €6.24 billion and a net profit of €924 million. In comparison, the wider French Aerospace & Defence sector expanded by 17.7% over the past year.

Dassault Aviation share price - Can it climb further? Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd, believes that a clear breakout above this level may pave the way for a move toward the next resistance area near €330.

“On the downside, immediate support is placed at 298€, and if breached, the stock may slip toward the next support at 290€. The overall trend remains sideways to mildly positive. A sustained move above 311€ with volume confirmation may attract fresh buying interest, while failure to hold 298€ could trigger short-term weakness,” said Arora.