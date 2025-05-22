Rafale brand patron Dassault Aviation share price falls over 1%; remains volatile amid Indo-Pak tensions.

Rafale brand owner Dassault Aviation share price continues to face volatility, fell less than a per cent in Thursday's trading session. The Rafale jet manufacturer stock touched an intraday low to ₹308 apiece on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Dassault Aviation's stock has been volatile following the Indian Air Force's Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. Despite recent volatility, the stock has risen by more than 0.26 per cent over the last five trading sessions and has surged over 57.22% so far in 2025.

The Rafale jet manufacturer stock has been in the limelight since India launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted airstrike aimed at eliminating terrorist camps located 200 kilometers inside Pakistani territory and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while carefully avoiding a violation of Pakistani airspace. Several reports indicate that the Indian Air Force used Rafale fighter jets, equipped with SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided munitions, to execute the mission.

According to market experts, Dassault Aviation's stock has formed a bullish hammer pattern on the monthly chart, signaling strong buying interest and potential upward momentum. They believe the stock may soon approach its record high.

Dassault Aviation stock erased all the gains by falling over 3 per cent after the Indian Air Force carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025.

However, the stock recovered following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise visit to the Adampur Air Force Base, where—standing before an S-400 missile defence system—he praised the Indian armed forces for having "humbled" Pakistan during the four-day military conflict.

Dassault Aviation, the maker of Rafale fighter jets, supplies aircraft to the Indian Air Force that are utilized for precision strikes against terrorist targets in Pakistan, including locations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and various militant camps.

The strong showing of the company’s stock mirrors its solid financial performance. Dassault Aviation announced annual revenues of €6.24 billion along with a net profit of €924 million. Meanwhile, the broader French Aerospace & Defence industry grew by 17.7% over the last year.