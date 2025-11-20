Rafale jet maker Dassault Aviation stock price jumps after falling for two straight sessions

Shares of Dassault Aviation, the maker of Rafale fighter jets, witnessed an uptick in Thursday's trade (November 20), snapping their two-day losing streak.

Dassault Aviation SA stock price rose as much as 2.12% to 278.80 euros on the Paris Stock Exchange today amid strength in the market. The CAC 40 index was up 0.9% at the time of writing.

The scrip had jumped nearly 8% on Monday following a deal with Ukraine to supply 100 Rafale jets. However, the momentum fizzled out over the last two sessions.

The Rafale-maker has seen its shares rise nearly 40% in a year, with the scrip rising in seven out of 11 months of 2025.

In November, the scrip is trading flat with a positive bias. It witnessed its best monthly performance in March this year with a 24% rise. Dassault Aviation stock has hit a 52-week high of 332.20 euros and a 52-week low of 185.30 euros.

Ukraine looks to buy 100 Rafael jets Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reached a preliminary agreement with France to purchase up to 100 Rafale fighter jets manufactured by Dassault Aviation, as Ukraine increasingly turns to European suppliers to strengthen its air defences.

“Today is a special moment, really a historical one for both nations: France and Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said in a social media post.

The letter of intent, signed during Zelenskiy’s visit to Paris on Monday, also outlines plans for the acquisition of air defence systems, radars, and drones. Following the announcement, Dassault Aviation’s stock rose by as much as 8%.

The order for 100 Rafale jets comes as Russia steps up air strikes on Ukraine with missiles, drones and glide bombs. Monday’s agreement spans a decade, with each project subject to individual contracts, as per a Bloomberg report.

Dassault Aviation: Technical View While the deal with Ukraine has put Dassault Aviation in the limelight again, its stock trades significantly below its 52-week high level.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research, Lakshmishree Investment, believes the current structure reflects steady accumulation, with the possibility of a strong breakout.

"Dassault Aviation is forming a seven-month flat base on the monthly chart, setting up a clean breakout structure. The stock has been tightly absorbed around the current zone, and at the CMP of 276, price action suggests steady accumulation rather than distribution. Daily and weekly volumes also reflect an accumulative tone, often a precursor to a strong breakout," said Jain.

A decisive move above 310 will complete the pattern and can propel the stock toward the 375 region, which aligns with the measured move of the base, he added. "As long as accumulation continues at lower levels, the setup remains constructive for an upside breakout."

