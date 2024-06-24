Raghuram Rajan warns of fake videos offering his investment advice — ‘you will be a lot poorer' if…
Raghuram Rajan clarifies that he does not give investment advice to the public
Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Monday warned of fake videos circulating on several social media platforms falsely claiming to feature investment advice given by him. He also urged investors to disregard these fake videos where he has touted specific stocks and investments.
