Rail PSU stock RailTel declares date to consider Q1 results. Details here

Stock Market today: Rail PSU stock RailTel has declared a date to consider Q1 results. Check for the details here

Rail PSU stock RailTel—date to consider Q1 results. Rail PSU stock RailTel Corporation on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, announced the date to consider Q1 results. As per the release of RailTel on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd announced that “the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 28th July 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2025.”

Rail PSU stock RailTel—Other developments The investors will be awaiting eagerly for the financial performance for the quarter ending June 2025 as the company remains in focus on regular flows.

RailTel Corporation of India recently announced having received a ₹264 crore work order. The work order for RailTel Corporation is from East Central Railway. The works involve the provision of Kavach (indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System) on low-density railway track in 607 km of East Central Railway.

RailTel Corporation of India had also announced having received the work order from Indian Overseas Bank for TENDER amounting to Rs. 10,27,11,362 (including tax)

RailTel Corporation of India in July itself had also received the work order from the General Administration Department (GAD) of Chhattisgarh. The work order amounted to Rs. 174,774,625 (including tax).

RailTel Corporation of India also had received the LOI from Central Warehousing Corporation for a work order amounting to Rs. 96,998,011.8 (including tax).

Rail PSU stock: RailTel share price movement The RailTel share price was trading almost flat on the BSE on Wednesday. The RailTel share price that had seen a 52-week, or 1-year, high of ₹549.50 in July last year, however, had slipped to a

52-week, or 1-year, low of ₹265.30 in the month of March with a correction in the markets. Railtel's share price thereafter has seen a sharp rebound to ₹401 levels now.