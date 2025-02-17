Stock Market today: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price declined more than 6% in the morning trades on Monday post subdued Q3 result performance reported by RVNL on Friday, post market hours

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price movement The Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd or RVNL share price opened at ₹336.25 on the BSe on Monday, almost 6.6% lower than the previous day i.e Friday's closing price. The RVNL share price thereafter slipped to intraday lows of ₹333.60 The Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) share price thereafter further corrected to intra day lows of ₹33.60, which meant a intraday decline of more than 7%.

RVNL Q3 Results Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd during the December 2024 quarter saw its consolidated net profit at ₹311.58 crore decline slightly more than 13% compared to ₹358.57 crore reported by RVNL during the December 2023 quarter

Compared to ₹4,689.3 crore revenue from operations reporte by the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd during the October to December 2023 Quarter, the revenues from operations duirng October to December 2024 quarter decreased 2.6% to ₹4,567.38 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, decreased 3.9% year over year to ₹239.4 crore in Q3FY25 from ₹249 crore. At 5.2%, the EBITDA margin remained essentially unchanged from the 5.3% margin during the same time in the prior fiscal year.