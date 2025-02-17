Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price declines 6% post subdued Q3 results 2025

Stock Market today: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price declined more than 6% in the morning trades on Monday post subdued Q3 result performance reported by RVNL on Friday, post market hours
The Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd or RVNL share price opened at ₹336.25 on the BSe on Monday, almost 6.6% lower than the previous day i.e Friday's closing price. The RVNL share price thereafter slipped to intraday lows of ₹333.60 The Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) share price thereafter further corrected to intra day lows of ₹33.60, which meant a intraday decline of more than 7%.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd during the December 2024 quarter saw its consolidated net profit at ₹311.58 crore decline slightly more than 13% compared to ₹358.57 crore reported by RVNL during the December 2023 quarter
Compared to ₹4,689.3 crore revenue from operations reporte by the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd during the October to December 2023 Quarter, the revenues from operations duirng October to December 2024 quarter decreased 2.6% to ₹4,567.38 crore.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, decreased 3.9% year over year to ₹239.4 crore in Q3FY25 from ₹249 crore. At 5.2%, the EBITDA margin remained essentially unchanged from the 5.3% margin during the same time in the prior fiscal year.
more to come