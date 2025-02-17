Mint Market

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price declines 6% post subdued Q3 results 2025

Ujjval Jauhari
Published17 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Stock Market today: RVNL share price down post Q3 Results(Pixabay)

Stock Market today: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price declined more than 6% in the morning trades on Monday post subdued Q3 result performance reported by RVNL on Friday, post market hours

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price movement

 The Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd or RVNL share price opened at 336.25 on the BSe on Monday, almost 6.6% lower than the previous day i.e Friday's closing price. The RVNL share price thereafter slipped to intraday lows of 333.60  The Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) share price thereafter further corrected to intra day lows of 33.60, which meant a intraday decline of more than 7%.

RVNL Q3 Results 

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd during the December 2024 quarter saw its consolidated net profit at 311.58 crore decline slightly more than 13% compared to 358.57 crore reported by RVNL during the December 2023 quarter

Compared to 4,689.3 crore revenue from operations reporte by the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd during the October to December 2023 Quarter, the revenues from operations duirng October to December 2024 quarter decreased 2.6% to 4,567.38 crore. 

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, decreased 3.9% year over year to 239.4 crore in Q3FY25 from 249 crore. At 5.2%, the EBITDA margin remained essentially unchanged from the 5.3% margin during the same time in the prior fiscal year.

First Published:17 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST
