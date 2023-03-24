Rail Vikas Nigam declares interim dividend. Record, payment date details here1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 01:00 PM IST
The Record date i.e. Thursday, 6th April, 2023 for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend has been fixed, said RVNL
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd's (RVNL) board on Friday has announced the declaration of interim dividend of ₹1.77 per share for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23). Shares of RVNL were trading more than a per cent higher at ₹65 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.
