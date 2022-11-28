Multibagger PSU railway stock's price nearly doubles in a month

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) rallied more than 10% to hit a record high level of ₹80 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early trading session. The stock has been in an upward momentum in the last month as its price has nearly doubled in November and has gained about 98% as compared to 4% rise in benchmark BSE Sensex.

