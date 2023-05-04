Rail Vikas Nigam share price breaks 3 days winning streak, to drop over 3%1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam share price: The stock opened at ₹135.65, up 4.2% from previous close price of ₹130.20.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) gained on Thursday's early trade but the stock slipped into to the red zone and lost over 3%.
