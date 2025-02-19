Stock Market Today: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) share price remain in focus on Wednesday and gained 4% in morning trades as the company announced having received Letter of Acceptance received from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE). The broad consideration for the order is ₹554.46 crore

The Rail Vikas Nigam share price opened at ₹332.35 on the BSE on Wednesday, slightly lower than the previous days closing price of ₹333.10. The RVNL share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹349.65 , which meant gains of more than 4% during the morning trades

RVNL announced on the exchanges having received a Letter of Acceptance from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) for “Package C4A. This includes construction of Nine Stations of which one is Elevated and 8 are others stations under the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project" (BSRP). The BSRP Stations include those at Heelalige, Singena Agrahara, Huskur, Ambedkar Nagar, Carmelaram, Bellandur, Marathahalli, Doddanakundi, Kaggadasapura. The work included Civil, Structural, Entry / Exit Structure, Steel FOB, Roof Structures, PEB works Architectural finishes and E&M Works and Detailed Design & Engineering ) with all associated works for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project" (BSRP).