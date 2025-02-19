Mint Market

Rail Vikas Nigam share price rises 4% post ₹554 crore order update

Ujjval Jauhari
Published19 Feb 2025, 09:23 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) share price in focus(Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) share price remain in focus on Wednesday and gained 4% in morning trades as the company announced having received Letter of Acceptance received from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE). The broad consideration for the order is 554.46 crore

The Rail Vikas Nigam share price opened at 332.35 on the BSE on Wednesday, slightly lower than the previous days closing price of 333.10.  The RVNL share price thereafter gained  to intraday highs of 349.65 , which meant gains of more than 4% during the morning trades 

RVNL announced on the exchanges having received a Letter of Acceptance from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) for “Package C4A. This includes construction of Nine  Stations of which one is Elevated and 8 are others stations under the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project" (BSRP). The BSRP Stations  include those at Heelalige, Singena Agrahara, Huskur, Ambedkar Nagar, Carmelaram, Bellandur, Marathahalli, Doddanakundi, Kaggadasapura. The work included Civil, Structural, Entry / Exit Structure, Steel FOB, Roof Structures, PEB works Architectural finishes and E&M Works and Detailed Design & Engineering ) with all associated works for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project" (BSRP).

First Published:19 Feb 2025, 09:23 AM IST
