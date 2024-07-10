Multibagger Rail Vikas Nigam share price rises 10%: 3 Reasons why the stock remains in focus today

  • Stock Market Today: Multibagger Rail Vikas Nigam share price gained more than 10% in morning trades on Wednesday. RVNL announced receipt of LOA from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, signed a MOU in middle east for Railway expertise utilisation and remains lowest bidder in a SE railway project.

Ujjval Jauhari
First Published10 Jul 2024, 09:43 AM IST
RVNL share price rises 7% : 3 Reasons why stock remains in focus
RVNL share price rises 7% : 3 Reasons why stock remains in focus

Stock Market Today: Multibagger Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) share price gained more than 10% in morning trades on Wednesday. While RVNL announced receiving Letter of Acceptance from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation for construction project in Nagpur. It also signed a MOU in middle east for expertise utilisation in Railway sector and remains lowest bidder in a South Eastern railway project.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) share price that opened at 560.00, 3.17% higher than previous close of 542.75 on the NSE on Wednesday continued to rise to highs of 598, marking gains of more than 10%.

 

Also Read | Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommends these three stocks today

With this Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) share price has gained more than 387% in last one year , giving Multibagger returns to the investors.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) on Tuesday post market hours announced receiving Letter of Acceptance from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Nagpur Metro) for “Construction of 6 Nos Elevated Metro Stations (Cantonment, Kamptee Police Station, Kamptee Municipal Council, Dragon Palace, Golf Club and Kanhan River Metro Station) between Ch. – 7576.78mm to Ch -13457.76m in Reach 2B of NMRP Phase 2. The project cost is estimated at 187.34 Crore.

Also Read | Voltas, Blue Star, Havells, others: Strong summer season sales to drive Q1 show

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) also announced having signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with M/s TATWEER Middle East and Africa LLC (TATWEER) for using RVNL’s expertise in Railway Sector, developing joint capabilities in design and execution of various Rail based work in MENA Region and European Countries and also for Supply, Design, Implementation and Commissioning of Smart City, Digital Transformation and Professional Engineering Services.

In a third development, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) also announced emerging as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from South Eastern Railway for “Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 132 KV Traction Substation, Sectioning post (SPs), and Sub sectioning post (SSPs) in 2x25KV System on Kharagpur - Bhadrak section of Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway.

The project is to be completed in 18 months and the cost of project is 202.87 Crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:10 Jul 2024, 09:43 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger Rail Vikas Nigam share price rises 10%: 3 Reasons why the stock remains in focus today

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

169.70
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.1 (-1.22%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.90
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
-1.8 (-1.05%)

Bharat Electronics

332.90
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
-1.65 (-0.49%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

293.35
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
-4.1 (-1.38%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rajesh Exports

307.00
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
20.5 (7.16%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

578.80
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
35.65 (6.56%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,081.10
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
43.55 (4.2%)

Vardhaman Textiles

525.05
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
18.45 (3.64%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue