Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd is up for the third straight day and recorded a new 52-week high of ₹130 in today's trade. The stock opened at ₹123 per share, up 3.8% from Tuesday's closing price of ₹118.40 on BSE.

At 10:12 IST, the stock surged nearly 10% on Wednesday's trade. The market value of the shares has increased by 20.38% in the past week, and by 67.35% in the past month.

According to analysts, the stock has witnessed good buying internet lately. Price volume action indicates that trend remains positive and the stock could approach ₹134- Rs135 level in short term.

Following the company's announcement that the RVNL-SCC joint venture had won the project for ₹2,249 crore with the lowest bid on Tuesday during trading, the shares of the company increased 10% and hit a new 52-week high.

As the lowest bidder for the Mahi Bajaj Sagar Project in Banswara, Rajasthan, the company will plan, design, and construct the main canal, structures, and related distribution system, according to the company's exchange filing. The task should be completed in 42 months.

On the other hand, the business also secured the ₹3,146 crore contract for the three underground packages of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) phase-II project. The company's receiving the 'Navratna' status from the Department of Public Enterprises last week added to the stock's positive sentiment.

On a technical basis, some analysts predicted that the stock will rise even more, while others advised against making any new acquisitions at the current price.

April saw a huge increase in the share price of the company that builds railway infrastructure. Following the acquisition of two orders from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation by the company and its consortium with Siemens, the stock began to rise.

The company reported receiving a letter of award on March 31 for the manufacture and maintenance of Vande Bharat trainsets, along with the modernisation of government manufacturing facilities and trainset depots, in a stock exchange filing.

Following a 19% increase in March, the company's share price has increased by almost 56.77% in April. Over the past year, the stock has increased by over 215%, generating multi-bagger returns. In contrast, it has increased 71% year to date in 2023, with gains occurring in 3 of the 4 months in 2023.

Most of the railway stocks during the month of April gave exceptional returns on the backdrop of order wins and strong order book.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd increased by 19.36%, IRCON International gained by 32.68%, and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation grew by 7.86% in April.