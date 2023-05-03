Rail Vikas Nigam share price touches new 52-week high today; check details2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam share price: At 10:12 IST, the stock surged nearly 10% on Wednesday's trade. The market value of the shares has increased by 20.38% in the past week, and by 67.35% in the past month.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd is up for the third straight day and recorded a new 52-week high of ₹130 in today's trade. The stock opened at ₹123 per share, up 3.8% from Tuesday's closing price of ₹118.40 on BSE.
