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Rail Vikas Nigam shares extend losing streak to fifth session, drop over 3.5% to 2-year low

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited shares fell 3% on June 2, extending a sell-off to five sessions, with a cumulative loss of 14.5%. The stock's year-to-date losses reached 33%, marking its steepest fall since 2019

A Ksheerasagar
Published2 Jun 2026, 02:53 PM IST
Once known for its record-breaking rally, the stock is now struggling to regain momentum in a volatile market.
Once known for its record-breaking rally, the stock is now struggling to regain momentum in a volatile market. (Pixabay)
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The post-earnings sell-off in Rail Vikas Nigam Limited shares extended into a fifth straight session on Tuesday, June 2, with the stock falling another 3% to the day’s low of 232.80 apiece. The stock was last seen around these levels in April 2023, highlighting sustained selling pressure in the railway major.

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Over the last five trading sessions, including today, the stock has cumulatively lost 14.5% of its value, bringing its market capitalisation below 50,000 crore and making it one of the worst-performing mid-cap stocks of 2026.

The stock has been on a downward trajectory since the beginning of the year, with the sell-off intensifying after the company announced its March quarter results last week, which came in below Street estimates.

The latest decline has widened the stock’s year-to-date losses to 33%, marking its steepest annual fall since its listing in 2019. This comes after the stock had already declined 15.5% in 2025.

Once known for its record-breaking rally, the stock is now struggling to regain momentum in a volatile market. However, retail investor confidence appears to remain intact, with retail shareholders collectively holding a 15.9% stake at the end of the March quarter, according to Trendlyne data.

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RVNL Q4 Results 2026

For the March quarter, the company reported revenue from operations of 6,696 crore, compared to 6,427 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a growth of around 4.2% YoY. Total income for the quarter stood at 6,780.9 crore versus 6,614.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, profitability remained under pressure during the quarter. Net profit after tax declined sharply by 59% YoY to 187 crore from 455.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s EBITDA for Q4 FY26 stood at around 268.5 crore, compared to 436.1 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 38.4% YoY drop, while EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 4% from 6.8% in the year-ago quarter.

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On a sequential basis, revenue improved significantly from 4,684.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit declined from 324.1 crore in the December quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations rose marginally to 20,412.1 crore from 19,923.3 crore reported in FY25. Total income for the year stood at 21,187.4 crore compared to 20,923.4 crore in the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, FY26 net profit after tax declined to 875 crore from 1,278 crore in FY25, reflecting a fall of nearly 31.5% YoY. Profit before tax for the year came in at 1,181.2 crore versus 1,646.4 crore in the previous year.

The company, along with its financial results, announced a final dividend of 0.71 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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