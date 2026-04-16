Rail Vikas Nigam shares to be in focus on Friday as the company secures ₹968 crore railway order

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam are expected to attract investor interest on Friday, April 17, after the company secured a significant order. In a post-market filing on Thursday, the company said it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a key infrastructure project awarded by East Coast Railway.

The project involves the construction of the 3rd and 4th railway lines between Nergundi–Barang (22 km) and Khurda Road–Vizianagaram (363 km) on the Bhadrak–Vizianagaram section, covering a total length of 385 km.

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As part of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract, RVNL will undertake the construction of several major bridges, including Bridge No. 539 (16x30.5 m open web steel girder over the Birupa River), Bridge No. 544 (32x65.84 m over the Mahanadi River), Bridge No. 553 (18x45.70 m over the Kathjori River), and Bridge No. 557 (20x45.70 m over the Kuakhai River), as per the company's regulatory filing.

The project is worth ₹968 crore and is expected to be completed within three years. The company also stated that neither the promoter nor any of the promoter group companies has any interest in the entity that awarded the order. It further clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction.

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This marks the second order win for the company this month. Earlier in April, it secured a ₹242 crore order from South Central Railway.

In March, the company had also received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth ₹95.27 crore from National Mineral Development Corporation for refurbishment and maintenance works at its Chhattisgarh facilities, which has significantly expanded its revenue outlook.

Rail Vikas Nigam The company’s shares have staged a strong comeback in recent sessions after witnessing a prolonged one-way decline. In April, the stock has regained 18% so far, recovering most of its 21% fall in March. The stock had remained under sustained selling pressure between August 2024 and March 2026, during which it lost nearly 60% of its value.

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The decline had also dragged the stock 54% below its record high of ₹647 apiece. Since its listing in 2019, the stock enjoyed a sustained bull run in the following years, delivering multibagger returns, rallying 166% in 2023 and another 132% in the subsequent year.

Although the stock is still trading over 50% below its record high, long-term returns remain strong, with the stock still up 299% over the last three years and 978% over the past five years.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.