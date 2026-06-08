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Rail Vikas Nigam shares to be in focus on Tuesday as company secures ₹221 crore order

Rail Vikas Nigam secured a 221.33 crore EPC contract from South East Central Railway for interlocking and signalling works across multiple stations. Despite recent order wins, the stock has faced selling pressure due to weak earnings, resulting in a year-to-date loss of 36%.

A Ksheerasagar
Published8 Jun 2026, 10:43 PM IST
As the stock remained under sustained selling pressure, its year-to-date losses widened to 36.10%, marking its biggest annual decline since listing in 2019.
As the stock remained under sustained selling pressure, its year-to-date losses widened to 36.10%, marking its biggest annual decline since listing in 2019.(Mint)
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Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) are expected to attract investor interest on Tuesday, 9 June, after the company secured an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract worth 221.33 crore from South East Central Railway.

The order involves the replacement of panel interlocking with electronic interlocking, along with indoor and outdoor gears, OFC huts, construction and electrification of signalling and telecommunication (S&T) service buildings, and cabling works across multiple stations in the Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

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As per the filing, the contract is domestic in nature and is scheduled to be executed within 730 days.

RVNL also clarified that neither the promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

This marks another major order win for the company after it secured two railway infrastructure orders worth nearly 1,002 crore from NMDC Ltd. and West Central Railway on May 22.

During the same month, the company emerged as the lowest bidder for a railway signalling and infrastructure project awarded by East Coast Railway, valued at around 164.19 crore. It also secured L1 status for a North Eastern Railway project worth 129.46 crore.

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Despite multiple order wins, the stock remained under significant selling pressure, as weak March quarter earnings kept the stock in the red for nine straight sessions through Monday.

The company’s net profit declined 59% year-on-year to 187 crore in Q4FY26 from 455.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. FY26 net profit after tax, too, declined to 875 crore from 1,278 crore in FY25, reflecting a fall of nearly 31.5% YoY.

Also Read | IRCTC vs IRFC vs RVNL vs RailTel: Which railway stock to buy after Q4 results?
Also Read | RVNL share price tanks 4% after weak Q4 results 2026. Should you buy or sell?

Shares crash over 36% in less than six months

As the stock remained under sustained selling pressure, its year-to-date losses widened to 36.10%, marking its biggest annual decline since listing in 2019. This comes after the stock ended 2025 with a decline of 15.5%.

The stock has witnessed a one-way fall since touching its all-time high of 647 in June 2024 and has so far plunged 64.6%, eroding most of its earlier gains. However, on a long-term basis, the stock still trades with strong gains, having surged nearly 630% over the last five years.

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Despite the weak performance on the exchange, retail investors continued to remain bullish on the company’s growth prospects, collectively holding a 15.9% stake at the end of the March quarter, according to Trendlyne data.

Also Read | RVNL bags order from NMDC, West Central Railways worth over ₹1000 crore

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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