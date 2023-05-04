Hello User
Buy and Sell: RVNL, Som Distilleries, other stocks record large deals on May 4

Buy and Sell: RVNL, Som Distilleries, other stocks record large deals on May 4

1 min read . 10:52 PM IST Livemint
Team of traders working with forex (foreign exchange) trading charts and graphs on computer screen, concept about stock market investment, finance, selling and buying

According to NSE data, Jump Trading Financial India Pvt Ltd sold a total of 1,08,29,644 shares of the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) at an average price of 129.79.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Som Distilleries, Ugro Capital, Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd and other saw heavy buying and selling on May 4.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Som Distilleries, Ugro Capital, Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd and other saw heavy buying and selling on May 4.

According to NSE data, Jump Trading Financial India Pvt Ltd sold a total of 1,08,29,644 shares of the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) at an average price of 129.79.

According to NSE data, Jump Trading Financial India Pvt Ltd sold a total of 1,08,29,644 shares of the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) at an average price of 129.79.

Jump Trading Financial India Pvt Ltd bought 1,08,29,644 shares from the open market transaction at an average price of 129.75.

While Kamdhenu Ventures Limited stock saw heavy selling from Graviton Research Capital LLP sold 1,37,860  shares at 241.46,  Hemali Pathik Thakkar sold  2,17,409 at 247.88, Prathana Enterprise sold 50,000 shares at 244.75, Mithani Investment and Trading Pvt Ltd sold 1,63,538 shares of 243.24, Niraj Rajnikant Shah sold 1,50,000 shares at 233.01, and SW Capital Pvt Ltd offloaded  4,62,195 shares at 238.23.

Graviton Research Capital LLP bought 137,860 shares at 241.61, while Hemali Pathik Thakkar bought 2,17,409 shares at 235.33,  Prathana Enterprise bought 2,00,000 shares at 246.38, Mithani Investment and Trading Pvt Ltd bought 1,63,538 shares of 241.14,  Niraj Rajnikant Shah bought 1,50,000 shares at 249.27, and  SW Capital Pvt Ltd bought 4,62,235 shares at 243.76.

While Chhattisgarh Investment Ltd offloaded 10,25,022 shares at an average price of 190.17. The buyer couldn't be ascertained.

Graviton Research, HRTI Pvt Ltd, QE Securities offloaded shares in Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd.

Graviton Research offloaded 1,68,993 shares at an average price of 899.25, while HRTI Pvt Ltd sold 85,943 shares at 898.48, while QE Securities offloaded 1,12,035 shares at 896.57.

Graviton Research bought 1,68,993 shares at an average price of 899.16, while HRTI Pvt Ltd bought 84,719 shares at 896.64, while QE Securities offloaded 1,13,231 shares at 900.68.

 

