Buy and Sell: RVNL, Som Distilleries, other stocks record large deals on May 4

According to NSE data, Jump Trading Financial India Pvt Ltd sold a total of 1,08,29,644 shares of the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) at an average price of ₹ 129.79.

Graviton Research bought 1,68,993 shares at an average price of ₹899.16, while HRTI Pvt Ltd bought 84,719 shares at ₹896.64, while QE Securities offloaded 1,13,231 shares at ₹900.68.

Graviton Research offloaded 1,68,993 shares at an average price of ₹899.25, while HRTI Pvt Ltd sold 85,943 shares at ₹898.48, while QE Securities offloaded 1,12,035 shares at ₹896.57.

Graviton Research, HRTI Pvt Ltd, QE Securities offloaded shares in Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd.

While Chhattisgarh Investment Ltd offloaded 10,25,022 shares at an average price of ₹190.17. The buyer couldn't be ascertained.

Graviton Research Capital LLP bought 137,860 shares at ₹241.61, while Hemali Pathik Thakkar bought 2,17,409 shares at ₹235.33, Prathana Enterprise bought 2,00,000 shares at ₹246.38, Mithani Investment and Trading Pvt Ltd bought 1,63,538 shares of ₹241.14, Niraj Rajnikant Shah bought 1,50,000 shares at ₹249.27, and SW Capital Pvt Ltd bought 4,62,235 shares at ₹243.76.

While Kamdhenu Ventures Limited stock saw heavy selling from Graviton Research Capital LLP sold 1,37,860 shares at ₹241.46, Hemali Pathik Thakkar sold 2,17,409 at ₹247.88, Prathana Enterprise sold 50,000 shares at ₹244.75, Mithani Investment and Trading Pvt Ltd sold 1,63,538 shares of ₹243.24, Niraj Rajnikant Shah sold 1,50,000 shares at ₹233.01, and SW Capital Pvt Ltd offloaded 4,62,195 shares at ₹238.23.

Jump Trading Financial India Pvt Ltd bought 1,08,29,644 shares from the open market transaction at an average price of ₹129.75.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Som Distilleries, Ugro Capital, Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd and other saw heavy buying and selling on May 4.

