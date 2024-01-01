RailTel Corporation share price extends gain for the second straight session; up over 168% in 2023
RailTel Corporation stock is in an uptrend, according to technical analysts, with volume action indicating potential for continued growth. RailTel Corporation share price surged 168.79% in the past year, outperforming its sector by 134.19%.
RailTel Corporation of India Ltd share price continued to rise for the second straight session on strong volumes. RailTel Corporation share price surged by more than 7.5%, touching a new all-time high of ₹363.65 on the BSE. RailTel Corporation share price today opened at ₹340.40 apiece on BSE. According to technical analysts, the RailTel Corporation of India Ltd share price volume action indicates that the stock is in an uptrend that could continue.
