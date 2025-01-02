RailTel Corporation of India share price rallied over 4% in early trade on Thursday after the company received a significant order from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. RailTel Corporation shares jumped as much as 4.82% to a high of ₹424.50 apiece on the BSE.

The telecom infrastructure provider RailTel Corporation said it has received an order worth ₹78.43 crore from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. The order involves implementing an integrated IT-based security infrastructure alongside various related services.

"...this is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd ("the Company") has received the work order from Bharat Coking Coal Limited for Works amounting to Rs. 78,43,30,164 (Including Tax)," RailTel Corporation of India said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The time period by which order is to be executed is 28 August 2025.

RailTel Corporation share price trend RailTel Corporation shares gained over 3% in one month but are down 12% in the past six months. The telecom infrastructure stock rose 20% in one year and has given multibagger returns of more than 230% in two years.