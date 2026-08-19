RailTel Corporation shares jump over 7% on ₹167 crore EPFO order

RailTel Corporation of India, a state-owned enterprise, saw its shares rebound sharply during Wednesday’s trade, August 19, surging 7.5% to hit the day’s high of ₹297.60 apiece following a fresh order win.

Wednesday’s rally brought much-needed relief to investors, as the stock had remained under pressure throughout August. The rebound has now turned the stock’s monthly returns positive.

The company informed on Tuesday that it had secured an extension of a work order from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for a period of one year, involving additional components. The order is scheduled to be executed by February 2027.

The value of the order stands at ₹166.80 crore, making it the fourth order win for the company in the current month so far.

Earlier, on August 12, RailTel received a work order from the Deendayal Port Authority for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning, along with operation and maintenance, of an Integrated Gate Automation System (IGAS) at DPA, Kandla, for a period of five years.

The size of the order, as per the work order, is ₹63.00 crore, including taxes.

Earlier this month, the company also received a work order from the Department of Posts for the provisioning and management of cloud services for Postal Life Insurance. The size of the order is ₹119.19 crore.

RailTel also received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Ajmer Division of North Western Railway for the provision of 4x48 fibre-optic fibre cable (FOFC) for the Indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System across the AII division of NWR, covering 568.24 route kilometres. The estimated size of the order is ₹37.67 crore.

With four order wins announced in August so far, the latest contract further adds to RailTel’s order pipeline and provides visibility for revenue execution over the coming months. However, the series of orders failed to lift the sentiment as the stock finished each of the last three months lower.

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RailTel stock remains under pressure in 2026 The shares have remained under pressure in 2026, as the stock began the year by closing the first three months in the red. Although the momentum reversed in April, with the stock surging 32%, the recovery proved short-lived as it closed each of the following three months in the red.

The losses have led the stock to decline 22% in 2026 so far, building on an 8% drop in 2025. The pressure has widened the gap from its all-time high, with the stock needing to rise 53% from current levels to reach its record high of ₹618, touched in 2024.

In terms of financial performance, standalone net profit fell 4.07% to ₹62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with ₹65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations increased 18.99% year-on-year to ₹913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

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