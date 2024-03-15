RailTel Corporation shares zoom nearly 9% after company receives order worth ₹113 crore
RailTel Corporation of India shares surged 8.7% in intraday trade, reaching ₹368.55 apiece after receiving a work order from OCAC for an IP-MPLS network in Odisha worth ₹113.46 crore. The company shares finished CY23 with a multi-bagger return of 166%.
After hitting a 10% upper circuit limit in the previous trading session, RailTel Corporation of India shares surged an additional 8.7% during today's intraday trade, reaching ₹368.55 apiece. This increase followed the company's reception of a work order from Odisha Computer Application Centre (“OCAC") to establish an IP-MPLS network connectivity in Odisha under OdishaNet Phase 1.0, as disclosed in the company's regulatory filing.
