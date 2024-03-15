After hitting a 10% upper circuit limit in the previous trading session, RailTel Corporation of India shares surged an additional 8.7% during today's intraday trade, reaching ₹368.55 apiece. This increase followed the company's reception of a work order from Odisha Computer Application Centre (“OCAC") to establish an IP-MPLS network connectivity in Odisha under OdishaNet Phase 1.0, as disclosed in the company's regulatory filing.

The value of this order amounted to ₹113.46 crore. RailTel Corporation had recently secured multiple orders; on March 04, it received a work order from the State Transport Authority, Odisha, worth ₹87.85 crore for the upgrade of the existing command control centre to a unified command control centre and the implementation of an intelligent enforcement management system (IEMS) for the State Transport Authority, Odisha.

Moreover, on February 02, the company was awarded a work order from Prasar Bharati Broadcasting Corporation of India valued at ₹139 crore for design, development, implementation, operations, and maintenance.

Additionally, in the same month, it secured a work order from Western Railways worth Rs. 124.90 crore for the implementation of a unified communication infrastructure comprising IPMPLS LAN Infra, VOIP exchange, IP-based control communication, and the replacement of UTN over Western Railway.

RailTel, designated as a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise, operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) provider and stands as one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers within the nation, boasting a comprehensive optic fibre network spanning across India. This optic fibre cable (OFC) network extensively connects key urban centers as well as numerous rural regions.

Established on September 26, 2000, RailTel's primary objective was the modernization of the prevailing telecom infrastructure to enhance train control, operation, and safety systems, while simultaneously seeking to generate supplementary revenues through the development of a nationwide broadband and multimedia network. This initiative involved the strategic laying of optical fibre cables along railway tracks to leverage existing right of way.

At present, RailTel's optic fibre network extends over 61000+ route kilometres, encompassing 6108+ railway stations across the Indian landscape. Additionally, the company's urban reach spans 21000+ kilometres nationwide, as indicated on its official website.

The company shares finished CY23 with a multi-bagger return of 166%. They have surged by 270%, currently trading at ₹347.95 apiece from their issue price of ₹94.

