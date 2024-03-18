RailTel Corporation stock extends winning streak for 3rd straight day, gains 8% on ₹352 crore order win
RailTel Corporation of India's shares surged by 8% to reach 378.70 apiece after securing a ₹352 crore order from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for HMIS. The company has recently received multiple orders, leading to a 14% gain in shares over two trading sessions.
Shares of RailTel Corporation of India continued their winning streak for the third consecutive trading session on Monday, surging by 8% to reach 378.70 apiece after the company, in an exchange filing on Sunday, said that it secured an order worth ₹352 crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started