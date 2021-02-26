RailTel makes robust stock exchange debut; shares list at 16% premium

MUMBAI: RailTel Corp of India , which provides telecom infrastructure and internet services along India's railway tracks and at railway stations, listed at a premium on the stock exchanges on Friday.

At 10.01am, shares of RailTel Corp traded 16% higher at Rs108.90 apiece on the BSE compared with its issue price of ₹94 a share. The benchmark Sensex, meanwhile, was down 1.7% at 50193 points. So far today, the stock has touched a high of Rs109 apiece and a low of Rs104.60.

The company's Rs819 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 42 times, underscoring continued robust demand for primary market offerings. The issue received bids worth 2.59 billion shares compared to the 61.1 million on offer.

Brokerage firm Geojit said, at the upper price band of Rs94, RailTel is available at a P/E of 21.4x on FY20 basis, which appears fully priced. Considering increasing data usage, the government's digital India initiatives and diversification plans of RailTel, the brokerage firm has assigned a Subscribe rating for the issue.

"The company is going to play a key role in digital transformation of Indian Railways. It’s margins & return ratios are better compared to other telecom players in India. The firm has priced its issue at 21.4x PE on a FY20 trailing basis, which is quite reasonable by looking at the strong future growth rates of the company," reiterated Angel Broking in its report.

RailTel operates an optic fibre network stretched across 59,098 km and 5,929 railway stations in India. It has developed a retail broadband network and application through ‘RailWire’ platform. The company has been profitable since FY07 and has consistently paid dividends since FY08.

Income from telecom services (64%) and income from projects (34%) are the main revenue generators for RailTel. Over fiscal 2018-20, its revenue grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 7% while net profit grew 3%.

In FY20, the company reported a profit of Rs141 crore on revenue of ₹1128 crore, with highest net profit margin of 13%, due to zero debt. Reliance Jio Infocomm and Tata Communications followed RailTel with 10% and 4%, respectively, during the period. Railtel's operating profit margin was 30%, whereas that of Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio Infocomm was at 33% and 40%, respectively.

Going forward, the company plans to expand its telecom services and deploy latest technologies to enable high capacity next-generation network. It also intends to diversify and expand its services and solutions.

