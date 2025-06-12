RailTel share price dips 5% amid stock market crash despite large order win

Stock Market Today: RailTel share price that had gained up to 3% during the early trades following order book updates, however gave up the gains and slipped almost 5% below the previous days closing price amid stock market Crash. Check details

RailTel share price movement RailTel share price opened at ₹460.40 on the BSE on Thursday. The RailTel share price at the time of opening was up close to 1% higher compared to the previous days closing price of ₹456.40 . RailTel share price there after continued to rise and scaled intraday highs of ₹469.35, propelled by the work order received from South Easter Coal Fields . This translated into gains of almost 3% during the intraday trades for RailTel share price.

The Railtel Share price however gave up the gains and slipped to intraday lows of ₹469.35 on a day when the stock market crashed and S&P BSE Sensex was more than 1% lower .

RailTel Order Book update RailTel had intimated the exchanges regarding major order secured by the company on 11 June 2025. The release by RailTel addressed to the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE or the Bombay Stock Exchange said that it is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. has received the work order from South Eastern Coalfields Limited. The work order received by RailTel Corporation from South Eastern Coalfields amounts to Rs. 11,94,89,669 (Including Tax).

The scope of Workorder received by the RailTel Corporation will be to Manage Bandwidth Service Through MPLS VPN Network on Rental Basis (Opex model) for the South Eastern Coalfields Limited. The time period given to RailTel Corporation is for Three years.

The Managed Bandwidth Service by RailTel Corporations will be to Support Live Streaming & Storage of Video Footage of CCTV Cameras located at Various SECL (South Eastern Coalfields Limited.) mines in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh States.

The time period during which he order has to be executed as per RailTel Corporation is till 05-JUN-28.