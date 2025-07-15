RailTel share price gains 3%, led by THIS order book update: Check Details

Stock Market Today: RailTel share price gained more than 3% in the morning trades on Tuesday, led by an order book update. The company on Monday, post-market hours, announced having received an order from East Central Railway.

RailTel Corporation order book details RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. announced on 14 July about securing a large order. RailTel has received the work order from East Central Railway. As per the RailTel Corporation release on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, the work order from East Central Railway amounts to Rs. 26,406,974,27 (including tax).

The work order for RailTel from East Central Railway is for the provision of Kavach (indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System) on low-density railway track in 607 km of East Central Railway. The time period in which the domestic work order worth ₹264 crore is to be completed is about 2 years. As per the release by RailTel, it needs to execute this work order by 14-JUL-27.

RailTel other order book updates Railtel Corporation of India continues seeing strong order inflows. The company in July itself has announced multiple back-to-back order wins.

On 11 July 2025, RailTel had announced receiving the work order from Indian Overseas Bank for a tender amounting to Rs. 10.27 crore (including tax).

Railtel Corporation of India also had received the work order from the General Administration Department (GAD) of Chhattisgarh for a work order amounting to Rs. 17,47,74,625 (including tax). Teh same was pertaining to Network Connectivity, Operation & Maintenance (O&M), Hardware Procurement & Commissioning, and Implementation of revamped integrated communication WLAN, LAN, and EPBAX Infrastructure

RailTel also had received the LOI from Central Warehousing Corporation for a work order amounting to Rs. 96,99,80,118 (including tax).

RailTel share price movement

Railtel share price opened at ₹415, higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹409.70, and gained further to intraday highs of ₹425, which translated into intraday gains of more than 3% for RailTel share price on Tuesday.

Railtel's share price had rebounded well from 52-week lows of ₹265.30 seen in March 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions