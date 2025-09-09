RailTel share price gains more than 6% on multiple order wins in the state of Bihar

Stock Market Today: RailTel share price gained more than 6% in the morning trades on Tuesday post its announcements on multiple order wins from the State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc). The announcements were made by RailTel on Monday, after the market hours.

Railtel Multiple order wins -Details RailTel Corporation of India Ltd intimated the exchanges regarding major orders secured. The major order secured are from State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc). The over all consideration for the multiple LOA received by Railtel is more than ₹700 crore.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. intimated receiving the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc) for Procurement, Supply and Installation of Smart Classrooms at Government Secondary and Senior Secondary Schools. The estimated size of Order as per LOA is Rs. 2,57,50,12,000/- ( ₹257 Crore). The project has to be completed by RailTel by 31 March 2026.

Another project order secured and intimated by RailTel Corporation of India Ltd is about the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc) is for SITC of ICT Labs. The estimated size of Order as per LOA is Rs. 44,21,71,519 ( ₹44.21 crore). The project has to be completed by RailTel by 31 March 2026.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. also has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council for Supply of Teaching Learning Material of Class I to V for Government Schools in Bihar. The estimated size of Order as per LOA is Rs. 89,91,96,639 ( ₹89.92 crore). The project has to be completed by RailTel by 31 March 2026.

Another project for State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council to be executed by RailTel Corporation is for for Supply amounting to Rs. 59,76,99,207 (Including Tax). The project to be completed by 31-DEC-25 is for SITC of ISM Lab.