RailTel share price gains 4% on order book updates: Do you own it?

Stock Market today: RailTel share price gained 4% in morning trades on Thursday as it announced various order book updates: Do you own it?

RailTel order book details Railtel order win from the Higher Education Department, Govt. of Odisha-

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. on 20 August, after the market hours, intimated to the exchanges about the major order secured.

As per the release by RailTel on the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, and the National Stock Exchange, the received work order is from the Higher Education Department, Govt. of Odisha . The broad consideration and value of the work order amounts to Rs. 15,42,08,471 (including tax).

The work order by Higher Education Department, Govt. of Odisha for RailTel involves the design and Development of CMS based on bilingual websites for Colleges for the Higher Education Department

The time period in which the order or contract is to be executed by RailTel Corporation is by 19 February 2026.

Also Read | Vikran Engineering IPO—Here are 10 key things to know from RHP

RailTel Corporation order win from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for Projects—

RailTel Corporation on 20 August 2025 also announced winning another order from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for Projects O&M of SDC.

As per the intimation by RailTel on the Exchanges, RailTel said that the scope of the work order from the Kerala State Information Technology Mission involves a center operator for the operation and maintenance of the data centers for a period of five years. Hence, the time period by which the order or contract is to be completed is by 30 August 2030.

The work order from the Kerala State Information Technology Mission for Projects O&M of SDC amounts to Rs. 34,99,85,628 (excluding tax).

RailTel share price movement RailTel share price opened at ₹365 on the BSE on Thursday, 1.6% higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹359.20. The RailTel share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of ₹373.80, which meant intraday gains of 4% for the RailTel share price.