RailTel share price gains 4% on THIS order update despite stock market sell-off: Check details

Stock Market Today: RailTel share price gained more than 1% in the intraday trades on Wednesday despite the stock market sell-off after the company announced this order update. The order book update was announced by RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. on Tuesday, after market hours.

Advertisement

RailTel Corporation order book updates RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. intimated the exchanges on 17 June 2025 regarding securing a major order. As per the release by the RailTel Corporation on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, it has received a Letter of Intent for a domestic work order. The nature of the order contract bagged by RailTel Corporation is for the implementation of the Mizo Fibre Grid Network (MFGN) Project.

Zoram Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (Zenics) is the entity that has awarded the work order to RailTel Corporation. The RailTel Corporation needs to complete the project related to the implementation of the Mizo Fiber Grid Network (MFGN) in a time period of more than 1 year, i.e., by September 2026, as per the details by RailTel. The broad consideration for the work order or the contract to RailTel Corporation or the estimated size of the order as per BID is Rs.43.99 crore. However, the company said that the exact value will be known once the purchase order is issued.

Advertisement

RailTel Corporation recently announced another order win. On June 11, 2025, the company won a significant order received by RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. The total value of the work order that RailTel Corporation received from South Eastern Coalfields is Rs. 11,94,89,669 (tax included).

RailTel Corporation share price movement RailTel share price opened at ₹925.90, and at the time of opening, the RailTel share price was slightly higher compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹922.90. It gained to intraday highs of ₹932.50, which meant a decline of more than 1% in the intraday trades on Wednesday over the previous day's closing price of ₹2664. The BSE share price, despite the stock market sell-off.

Advertisement