RailTel share price gains despite weak cues for the Indian stock market on THIS order book update. Check Details

Stock Market today: RailTel share price gained in the morning trade on Thursday despite weak cues for the Indian stock market, as investors cheered the new order win update announced by the company post-market hours a day ago.

RailTel Order Book Update—Details RailTel Corporation of India on Wednesday informed the stock exchanges about receiving an order from the General Administration Department (GAD), Chhattisgarh.

The work order from GAD, Chhattisgarh, amounts to ₹17,47,74,625 (including tax), according to the filing by RailTel.

As per the significant terms and conditions of the order or contract, RailTel will undertake works pertaining to Network Connectivity, Operation & Maintenance (O&M), Hardware Procurement & Commissioning, and Implementation of revamped integrated communication WLAN, LAN, and EPBAX infrastructure.

The time period by which the order has to be executed is specified as January 14, 2031.

RailTel Corporation of India has been in the limelight with regular order flow announcements. On Tuesday, too, RailTel had announced having received the LOI, or Letter of Intent, from Central Warehousing Corporation for a work order amounting to ₹96,99,80,118 (almost ₹97 crore including tax). The order is to be completed by July 2030.

RailTel Share Price Movement RailTel Share price opened at ₹413.50 on the BSE on Thursday, and at the time of opening, it was slightly higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹410.25. RailTel share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of ₹417.50, which translated into gains of 1.7% in intraday trade. At the same time, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading flat to slightly lower.

RailTel share price has jumped 43% in three months, while it has lost 22% in the past year, showed BSE data.

