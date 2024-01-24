RailTel share price jumps ahead of Q3 results today. Buy, hold, or sell?
Q3 results today: The market is expecting robust RailTel results for the third quarter of the current financial year, say experts
Stock market today: RailTel shares have been in an uptrend since early morning deals. RailTel share price today opened flat at ₹387.25 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹406.50 per share level within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell. However, the railway PSU stock failed to sustain its intraday high and witnessed profit booking on higher levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started