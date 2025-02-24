Railtel share price jumps despite bleeding Indian stock market. Do you own?

RailTel Corporation of India's share price rose nearly 2 per cent on February 24 after the company secured a work order from East Central Railway worth ₹2,88,14,67,426.

The work order involves implementing Kavach, an indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System, on a low-density railway track spanning 502.2 RKm in East Central Railway, with completion scheduled by February 20, 2027.

"RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the work order from East Central Railway for works amounting to ₹2,88,14,67,426 (Including Tax)," said RailTel.

Advertisement

On February 20, the company secured a work order from the High Court of J&K and Ladakh for a service contract valued at ₹22,44,28,034.

On February 12, the company received a work order from the State Project Director (SPD), Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), for the supply of goods worth ₹16,97,44,575. Additionally, it secured another work order from the same authority for the supply, installation, and training required for the operationalization of ISM Labs in BEPC schools, amounting to ₹69,20,72,766.

On February 6, the company secured a work order from North Frontier Railway for installing a video surveillance system worth ₹49,67,96,195.

Railtel Q3 performance The company's net profit rose by 4.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹65 crore, up from ₹62.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. Operational revenue witnessed a 14.8 per cent YoY increase, reaching ₹767.6 crore compared to ₹668.4 crore in Q3 FY24.

Advertisement

Also Read | Railway stocks succumb to selling pressure for 2nd day post Budget

However, EBITDA declined by 6.6 per cent YoY to ₹121 crore, down from ₹129.7 crore in the same quarter last year. As a result, the EBITDA margin shrank to 15.8 per cent, compared to 19.4 per cent in Q3 FY24.