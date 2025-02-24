Mint Market

Railtel share price jumps despite bleeding Indian stock market. Do you own?

The multibagger stock has declined by 19% over the past year but surged 173% in the last two years. It hit a 52-week low of 285.20 on February 18, 2025, and reached an all-time high of 618 on July 12, 2024.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published24 Feb 2025, 01:49 PM IST
Railtel share price jumps despite bleeding Indian stock market on February 24.(Pixabay)

RailTel Corporation of India's share price rose nearly 2 per cent on February 24 after the company secured a work order from East Central Railway worth 2,88,14,67,426.

The work order involves implementing Kavach, an indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System, on a low-density railway track spanning 502.2 RKm in East Central Railway, with completion scheduled by February 20, 2027.

"RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the work order from East Central Railway for works amounting to 2,88,14,67,426 (Including Tax)," said RailTel.

On February 20, the company secured a work order from the High Court of J&K and Ladakh for a service contract valued at 22,44,28,034.

On February 12, the company received a work order from the State Project Director (SPD), Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), for the supply of goods worth 16,97,44,575. Additionally, it secured another work order from the same authority for the supply, installation, and training required for the operationalization of ISM Labs in BEPC schools, amounting to 69,20,72,766.

On February 6, the company secured a work order from North Frontier Railway for installing a video surveillance system worth 49,67,96,195.

Railtel Q3 performance

The company's net profit rose by 4.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 65 crore, up from 62.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. Operational revenue witnessed a 14.8 per cent YoY increase, reaching 767.6 crore compared to 668.4 crore in Q3 FY24.

However, EBITDA declined by 6.6 per cent YoY to 121 crore, down from 129.7 crore in the same quarter last year. As a result, the EBITDA margin shrank to 15.8 per cent, compared to 19.4 per cent in Q3 FY24.

First Published:24 Feb 2025, 01:49 PM IST
