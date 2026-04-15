RailTel share price jumps over 13% on orders win worth ₹608 crore from RVNL

RailTel share price surged by more than 13% on Wednesday, April 15, following the receipt of three orders totaling ₹608.51 crore.

The firm has obtained two Letters of Acceptance (LoA) from RVNL for the Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning (SITC) of Integrated Tunnel Communication Systems, with an overall order value of ₹564.54 crore.

Furthermore, RailTel has secured a work order worth ₹43.96 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to offer security-related ancillary services during recruitment exams.

Both projects are expected to be completed by April 12, 2028. However, in another update, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has retracted a work order valued at ₹17.12 crore due to unavoidable administrative issues.

RailTel Corporation of India was established in 2000, aiming to develop nationwide broadband and VPN services, along with telecom and multimedia networks, to enhance the train control operations and safety systems of Indian Railways.

Last month, RailTel Corporation of India announced it had been awarded a work order valued at ₹42.63 crore, inclusive of tax, by the National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) for the New Core Link project under the National Knowledge Network (NKN).

This telecommunications-related contract has been granted by a domestic organization and is set to be carried out over a period of 12 months, with a target completion date of March 31, 2027. The work order was received on March 16. RailTel also stated that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor affiliated companies have any interest in the entity that has issued the contract. The order does not qualify as a related party transaction.

The company’s standalone net profit fell by 4.07% to ₹62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, down from ₹65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations increased by 18.99% year-on-year to ₹913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

RailTel share price today RailTel share price today opened at ₹301.90 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹322.90 per share, and an intraday low of ₹301.85 apiece.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock has witnessed a strong gap-up opening, followed by sustained buying interest in the first hour of trade, with prices rising over 10% on the back of robust volumes. Notably, the stock has crossed its 89-day EMA for the first time in three months, indicating a potential shift in trend. He believes the upmove is likely to extend in the near term, with the ₹345– ₹350 zone acting as the next resistance level. On the downside, today’s gap area around ₹300 is expected to serve as immediate support.

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