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RailTel share price jumps over 13% on orders win worth ₹608 crore from RVNL

RailTel share price rose over 13% on April 15 after receiving three orders totaling 608.51 crore, including two from RVNL for Integrated Tunnel Communication Systems worth 564.54 crore and a 43.96 crore order from the UP Police for recruitment services.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published15 Apr 2026, 09:31 AM IST
RailTel share price jumps over 11% on orders win worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>608 crore from RVNL
RailTel share price jumps over 11% on orders win worth ₹608 crore from RVNL
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RailTel share price surged by more than 13% on Wednesday, April 15, following the receipt of three orders totaling 608.51 crore.

The firm has obtained two Letters of Acceptance (LoA) from RVNL for the Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning (SITC) of Integrated Tunnel Communication Systems, with an overall order value of 564.54 crore.

Furthermore, RailTel has secured a work order worth 43.96 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to offer security-related ancillary services during recruitment exams.

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Both projects are expected to be completed by April 12, 2028. However, in another update, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has retracted a work order valued at 17.12 crore due to unavoidable administrative issues.

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RailTel Corporation of India was established in 2000, aiming to develop nationwide broadband and VPN services, along with telecom and multimedia networks, to enhance the train control operations and safety systems of Indian Railways.

Last month, RailTel Corporation of India announced it had been awarded a work order valued at 42.63 crore, inclusive of tax, by the National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) for the New Core Link project under the National Knowledge Network (NKN).

This telecommunications-related contract has been granted by a domestic organization and is set to be carried out over a period of 12 months, with a target completion date of March 31, 2027. The work order was received on March 16. RailTel also stated that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor affiliated companies have any interest in the entity that has issued the contract. The order does not qualify as a related party transaction.

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The company’s standalone net profit fell by 4.07% to 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, down from 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations increased by 18.99% year-on-year to 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

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RailTel share price today

RailTel share price today opened at 301.90 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 322.90 per share, and an intraday low of 301.85 apiece.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock has witnessed a strong gap-up opening, followed by sustained buying interest in the first hour of trade, with prices rising over 10% on the back of robust volumes. Notably, the stock has crossed its 89-day EMA for the first time in three months, indicating a potential shift in trend. He believes the upmove is likely to extend in the near term, with the 345– 350 zone acting as the next resistance level. On the downside, today’s gap area around 300 is expected to serve as immediate support.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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