RailTel share price jumps over 4.5% on winning ₹274 crore order from MVD

RailTel Corporation share price in focus: RailTel Corporation’s share price gained momentum during the mid-trading session on Thursday, June 5, rising 4.6% to hit a seven-month high of ₹461.75 apiece after the company announced an order from the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), Maharashtra.

Advertisement

The company informed investors in a regulatory filing today that it had received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Motor Vehicles Department, Maharashtra, for the design, implementation, operation, and maintenance of an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) at various blackspots and vulnerable spots in the Vidarbha Circle for a period of 10 years, worth ₹274.40 crore.

This was the company’s second order win in less than a week, as on May 31, it received a work order from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited for provisioning an Internet leased line for different areas of MCL to stream CCTV, worth ₹10.59 crore, and it also secured ₹25 crore worth of orders from the Andhra Pradesh Police.

Advertisement

Amid a series of order wins and strong March quarter results, the stock has maintained steady upward momentum on Dalal Street, regaining the momentum it lost during the recent correction.

Railway stocks had previously experienced a sustained bull run from May 2023 to July 2024, which drove their valuations to unsustainable levels.

This, combined with a slowdown in order inflows, led investors to retreat from the segment, resulting in sharp corrections from record highs. However, the recent pickup in order flow has renewed investor interest, attracting them back into the railway segment alongside the continuing momentum in defense stocks.

RailTel Corporation share price trend After ending May with a solid gain of 34.5%, the shares have extended their momentum into the current month, gaining another 15% so far and taking the total gain to 75% from April lows.

Advertisement

Despite sharp volatility in the stock price, it has remained a multibagger on Dalal Street, delivering a 400% return over the last five years.

Also Read | Texmaco Rail share price edges higher after receipt of ₹140 crore order

For the quarter ending March, the company reported a net profit of ₹113.4 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 46.3% compared to ₹77.53 crore in the same period last year. The Navratna public sector undertaking’s (PSU) revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 increased 57% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,308.28 crore from ₹832.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.