RailTel share price jumps over 9% on securing work order worth ₹25 crore from HPCL

RailTel share price jumped over 9% on Monday after the company said it received an order worth more than ₹25 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. RailTel shares rallied as much as 9.20% to ₹338.25 apiece on the BSE.

“RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received the work order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited for amounting to ₹25,15,24,500/- (excluding Tax),” the company said in a stock exchange filing on March 23.

It is a rate contract of 5 years for renewal of existing MPLS / ILL links and proposed new connections that might come in a course of 5 years subject to feasibility confirmation, RailTel Corporation of India added.

The time period by which the order or contract is to be executed is from April 01, 2025, to March 31, 2030.

Earlier on March 20, RailTel Corporation of India had announced the receipt of a work order from Ministry Of Defence for OFC Laying Work amounting to ₹16,89,38,002 (Including Tax).

RailTel Dividend The Board of Directors of RailTel Corporation of India had on March 12 declared a second Interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share at the rate of 10% of paid-up share capital.

RailTel dividend record date is 2 April 2025, Wednesday, and dividend payment date is 9 April 2025.

“...the Board of Directors have declared 2nd Interim dividend at the rate of 10% of paid-up share capital (Rs.1/- per share). Further, the Board of Directors has also approved Wednesday, 02nd April 2025 as "Record Date" for the purpose of payment of 2nd interim dividend of FY 2024-25. The date of payment/ dispatch of dividend warrant shall be 9th April 2025,” RailTel Corporation of India said in a regulatory filing on March 12.

RailTel Stock Price Trend RailTel share price has jumped 22.5% in one week and has gained 10% in one month. The small-cap multibagger stock has fallen 16.5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while the PSU stock has dropped 27% in six months. In one year period, RailTel shares have fallen 6%.

However, RailTel shares have delivered multibagger returns over the long-term. The PSU stock has jumped 240% in two years and 278% in three years.

At 9:35 AM, RailTel shares were trading 8.64% higher at ₹336.50 apiece on the BSE.

