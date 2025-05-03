RailTel share price: Navratna PSU stock jumps 7% after Q4 results 2025. Experts see more upside

RailTel share price: After announcing better-than-expected Q4 results 2025 on Thursday, the Navratna PSU stock witnessed strong buying throughout the Friday session, logging over 7% rise against the close price of the previous session. According to stock market experts, despite the stellar rally on Friday after strong Q4 results, the RailTel share price is in the ₹275 to ₹332 apiece range. However, they expect a breakout above ₹332 soon and see a significant upside in the long term as RailTel Corporation of India has strong fundamentals.

RailTel Q4 results 2025 review Speaking on Q4 results 2025 of the Navratna PSU company, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "RailTel Corporation delivered a strong set of numbers in its Q4FY25 results, reporting a 46.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to ₹113.4 crore, up from ₹77.53 crore a year ago. Revenue for the quarter surged 57% YoY to ₹1,308.28 crore, highlighting robust operational execution and rising demand for its telecom and ICT services. EBITDA also showed healthy growth of 53.8%, reaching ₹180 crore. However, the EBITDA margin slightly declined to 13.73% from 14% in the corresponding period last year, primarily due to an 86% jump in expenses linked to the scale of projects executed during the quarter."

"RailTel remains fundamentally strong, backed by its Navratna PSU status and strategic importance in the government's digital and railway modernisation initiatives. Its involvement in projects like BharatNet, station Wi-Fi upgrades, and cloud infrastructure positions it well for future growth," said Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities.

RailTel share price target Speaking on the RailTel share price chart pattern, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, “Despite stellar numbers, the stock is currently locked in a consolidation phase, trading within a broad range of ₹275 to ₹ ₹332. Analysts believe this base-building process may continue for a while, with no significant breakout expected in the near term. Investors are advised to watch for strong volumes and a decisive move beyond the range before taking fresh positions.”

Batting in favour of RailTel shares, Seema Srivastava said, "RailTel presents a compelling case for medium—to long-term investors seeking stable, dividend-paying PSU stocks with exposure to digital infrastructure. While margin pressures and project-based revenue lumpiness pose some risks, the company's strong order book and government support provide long-term visibility."