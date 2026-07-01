RailTel share price rallies 5.5% on new order win worth ₹108 crore . Do you own?

RailTel Corporation of India share price rallied as much as 5.57% to ₹325.40 apiece on NSE in Wednesday's trading session after the company announced that it had secured a domestic order from Mahanadi Coalfields, a subsidiary of Coal India.

RailTel share price opened at ₹311 apiece on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹307.95 on Tuesday.

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What's behind the rally? In a post-market exchange filing on Tuesday, Navratna PSU RailTel announced that it has received an order worth around ₹107.61 crore from Mahanadi Coalfields to establish an MPLS VPN network for Mahanadi Coalfields on a rental basis for 60 months. The project is scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2031.

The latest order comes after RailTel disclosed earlier on Tuesday that it had secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Thane Municipal Corporation for a domestic contract worth ₹13.60 crore. Under the agreement, RailTel will serve as the technology partner for the development, upgradation, implementation, operation, and maintenance of the DigiThane Citizen Engagement Platform over a 10-year period, with the contract running until June 28, 2036.

Earlier this week, the state-owned company also announced that it had bagged a ₹27.06 crore domestic contract to develop an end-to-end online portal for the Goa Labour Welfare Board.

RailTel Q4 results 2026 RailTel reported a 25% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, with profit rising to ₹142 crore from ₹114 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue grew 28% year-on-year to ₹1,669 crore, compared with ₹1,308 crore a year ago. EBITDA climbed 30% to ₹233 crore from ₹180 crore, while the EBITDA margin remained unchanged at 14%.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share, equivalent to 12.5% of the paid-up share capital, for FY26. This is in addition to the interim dividends totaling ₹2 per share that were paid during the financial year.

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RailTel share price trend RailTel share price has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. The railway stock has gained 3.21% in a month, however, has descended 13.38% on year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Furthermore, the stock has fallen over 25% in a year. Meanwhille, RailTel share price has delivered multibagger returns of 146% in three years and 129.25% in five years.